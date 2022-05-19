Danny Green tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee during the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Those types of injuries typically have long recovery times, but the veteran refuses to sit out the whole 2022-23 campaign. He went on his podcast Inside the Green Room and confidently reassured everyone that he will be back on the court next season.

"I don't want it to end this way. I've considered it. Some people talk to be about it, but I'm like no, this is not me." Green said. "It's not how I want to end it. It just gives me motivation to get back on the court sooner than later."

Green, who will be 35 years old on June 22, said his body usually heals well and that he doesn't have bad habits that would delay the recovery. He promised he would work his tail off in rehab to prove he can still compete at a high level. The 6'6" guard came off the bench during the regular season and averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. However, Green performed better in the postseason and cracked the starting lineup. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 boards in the 11 playoff games before his injury.

The Sixers will have some decisions to make soon, as his $10 million salary for the 2022-23 season is fully nonguaranteed until July 1. For now, Green is just going to put in the work and has even set a deadline for himself.

"I will be back for All-Star break. You got to believe it. You heard it here first," Green said.