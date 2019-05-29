DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Steve Kerr says Warriors center is 'pain free,' discusses potential NBA Finals return

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive season despite being without the combination of DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant for most of their postseason run.

Cousins has missed all but two playoff games due to a torn quad which he suffered back in April during the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. During NBA Finals Media Day on Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Cousins is "pain free," and has been scrimmaging with the team in recent days.

“DeMarcus (Cousins) has done an amazing job coming back from the injury … He’s scrimmaged a couple times this week, he’s pain free.”



Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discusses the potential return of DeMarcus Cousins during the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/gT8uFtJKqQ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 29, 2019

"DeMarcus [Cousins] has done an amazing job coming back from the injury, which we felt at the time was season-ending," Kerr said. "He's done an incredible job of rebounding, rehabbing. He's scrimmaged a couple times this week, he's pain free. So it's more a matter of rhythm, timing, and conditioning."

As Kerr pointed out, the Warriors expected to be without Cousins for the bulk -- and possibly all -- of the postseason. However, now it appears the star big man will return at some point during the NBA Finals. Cousins is currently listed as questionable for Game 1, but no official decision has been made as to whether he'll play just yet.

Kerr admitted that he would play Cousins on a minutes restriction in Game 1 if this were a regular-season game. However, it appears that the Warriors are being a bit more cautious on a big stage.

Cousins only appeared in the first two games of the postseason before suffering the injury. In those two contests, he scored just 11 total points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Clippers.

Cousins also didn't make his regular-season debut until Jan. 18 after suffering a torn Achilles last January as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. In 30 regular-season games, Cousins put together averages of 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field.