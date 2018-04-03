Dennis Rodman says 'awful' LiAngelo Ball has a 10-percent chance of making NBA

LiAngelo Ball may have declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, but Dennis Rodman says the 19-year-old former UCLA recruit has no business doing so. Asked by TMZ Sports what he thinks of Ball's brother Lonzo, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, Rodman said he could see Lonzo finding a steady role over the next couple of years. But the former power forward-turned-pro wrestler didn't mince words when talking about LiAngelo, the second-oldest son of the Big Baller family, suggesting he doesn't belong anywhere near the NBA.

"He is not good at all," Rodman said. "He's awful. He's just awful."

When told LiAngelo scored 72 points in a recent Lithuanian matchup (albeit one that may or may not have been staged by none other than LaVar Ball, the Big Baller CEO himself), Rodman wasn't any more impressed.

"That don't matter," he said. "Lithuania has no business even in the league. The teams over there just pretty much suck."

How likely, though, is it that LiAngelo will still find a home in the NBA?

"Just because of social media," Rodman said, "I'd say (a) 10-percent chance."