One of the most anticipated matchups of the young season, the Phoenix Suns hosting the Golden State Warriors, lost some luster in the first half when Devin Booker left with a left hamstring injury. Booker did not return to the game, which the Suns won 104-96 for their 17th straight victory, tying their longest win streak in franchise history.

The Suns are expected to keep Booker out of action for a few games as a precautionary move despite the hamstring injury being considered minor, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Booker had scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting prior to exiting halfway through the second quarter. He was seen cheering from the bench in the second half. Phoenix, which now sits atop the Western Conference at 18-3, plays Golden State again on Friday.