Dirk Nowitzki consistently takes less money from Mavs so one fan is paying him back

Throughout his career, Dirk Nowitzki has time and again taken less money in order to try and help the Dallas Mavericks stay competitive. Now, players do that from time to time, but none to the extent of Nowitzki, who, according to Business Insider, has sacrificed just under a staggering $200M.

With this in mind, a kind Mavericks fan recently gave Nowitzki a nice card and a $20 bill for lunch.

Got this from a fan today at open practice... much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/qpRhwB1vmG — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 29, 2017

The fan's message:

"Thank you for 20 years of pure greatness. It's been an honor to watch you play from a kid to an adult. If this is indeed your last season thank you Dirk Nowitzki!!!!! I don't care what the critics say, your the greatest to ever play!!! Thanks Dirk!!! I think I speak on behalf of Dallas that we truly appreciate everything you done for the city. You been taking discounts the past 6 years to help the team bring talent and a title... lunch is on me big fella!"

Of course Nowitzki doesn't actually need the 20 bucks, but this is pretty funny, and a nice way for the fan to show their appreciation for what the big man has done for the team and the city.

Earlier this summer, the Mavericks declined the $25M team option for the final year of Nowitzki's contract, and instead signed him to a two-year, $10M deal, with a team option for the second season. Nowitzki, though, has said he's planning to retire after this season.