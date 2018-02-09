Draymond Green says Cavs deadline moves were 'really interesting'

Draymond Green is familiar with the Cavaliers by now. He and the Warriors faced them in three straight NBA Finals. Won two of them. Lost another. They've consistently been the team that stood in the Warriors way to greatness and been their largest obstacle to overcome.

This season however, the Warriors appear to be on a different level than the Cavs. Cleveland spent the NBA trade deadline tearing down their team and building it back up. In the middle of the season. Green was asked about this sudden tear down and what he thought of it. He seemed interested, but not threatened.

"It's interesting. Really interesting. I think it's obviously something they felt was needed. They made some good moves. I don't know, we'll see, but a lot of action." "That's a completely different team now than the team we faced the last three years. I'm not sure, I don't even know how many games Isaiah played this year, (but) they still got LeBron James."

Green appears to have just found out about the deal so he hasn't really had time to break down everything, but he hit the nail on the head at the end of his comments on it. The Cavs still have LeBron James. No matter what changes they make, and who's around him, they'll always be a contender with James on the roster.