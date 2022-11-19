Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards, a Taiwanese professional team, on Saturday night, and he put on a show that had the crowd going wild from start to finish. In leading the Leopards to a comeback victory, Howard put up 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks.

You have the see the highlights to believe them. Howard was out there looking like some freakish combination of Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James (relative to the level at which he's playing, of course), bigger than everyone else but also more skilled. The man took 10 3-pointers for crying out loud. He hit two of them, and the crowd went nuts every time he let one go.

The wildest thing to watch in those clips: the Leopards, as you can see, had Howard initiating pick and roll, and I'll be damned if he didn't look plenty comfortable doing so. I don't think there's any doubt he's still good enough to be on an NBA roster, but for now, he's clearly having a blast.