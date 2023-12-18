Chance Comanche, an ex-G League player who most recently appeared with the Stockton Kings, is facing an open murder charge along with his girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, in relation to the death of a 23-year-old woman, Las Vegas police announced on Sunday.

Marayna Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state, was reported missing on December 7 after having met with Comanche and Harnden two days prior on Dec. 5. After an initial investigation, Harnden was arrested on Dec. 13 by Las Vegas police, while Comanche was apprehended on Dec. 15 by the FBI in Sacramento.

Both were initially charged with kidnapping, but those charges were later amended to open murder, per the LVMPD. The statement reads in part:

"Based on information obtained after the arrest of Harnden and Comanche, detectives were able to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. The remains were later identified by the Clark County Coroner to be of Marayna Rodgers. "Detectives determined that Harnden and Comanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers. The charges for both individuals will be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney's office."

Shortly after his arrest, Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings. The team was in Henderson on Dec. 5 to play against the G League Ignite. Comanche last played for the Kings on Dec. 12, and -- based on the timeline -- appeared in three games following Rodgers' murder.

Comanche, 27, went undrafted in 2017 before playing in the G League and in Turkey. He made one appearance in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers in April of 2023.

Court records indicate that Comanche is due in court in Sacramento on Tuesday.