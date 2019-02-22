Former Warriors coach Don Nelson on what he's done after basketball: 'I've smoked some pot'

It's been nearly a decade since Don Nelson coached his last NBA game, but the former Warriors coach has apparently been keeping busy in retirement. Specifically, he's been smoking pot, man.

The 78-year-old Nelson confirmed as much on Thursday night in Golden State during a press conference alongside former Warriors stars Jason Richardson and Stephen Jackson.

Don Nelson asked what he’s been doing after basketball: “I’ve been smoking some pot.” pic.twitter.com/67cncPYzsh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2019

"I've been smoking some pot," said Nelson when asked about his retirement life in Hawaii. "I never smoked when I played or coached so it's new to me. I'm doing that and I'm having a pretty good time. It's more legal now than it's ever been, so I'm enjoying that."

There are so many things to love about this clip besides the tremendous quote -- most notably the reaction from Jackson, who triumphantly raised his hands in celebration of smoking weed. Hell yeah, dude.

Credit where credit is due, Nelson has certainly done a great job making sure that his look is progressing alongside his lifestyle. This is what he used to look like during his coaching days:

Noah Graham

And this is what reefer-lovin' Don Nelson looks like now:

Don Nelson loving life pic.twitter.com/rqEnOVyGMw — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 22, 2019

The beard...the long silver locks...the jewelry. Yeah, that pretty much looks like the face of a guy who spends his days lighting up on the beaches of Maui.

Nelson did an interview with the New York Times last year in which he revealed that he even grows his own weed, which he calls "Nellie Kush."

"Oh, it's great. Great stuff. It's called Nellie Kush," Nelson said. "It's O.G. and Hindu Kush. Hindu Kush is really good. It comes from India and the guy that brought it over mixed the two of them, so we've got Nellie Kush now."

He also apparently dabbles in high-stakes poker games with Willie Nelson, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson, and one would imagine that "Nellie Kush" makes an appearance or two during those events.

What a legend.