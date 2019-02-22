Former Warriors coach Don Nelson on what he's done after basketball: 'I've smoked some pot'
Definitely a mellow and relaxed retirement plan for the Hall of Fame coach
It's been nearly a decade since Don Nelson coached his last NBA game, but the former Warriors coach has apparently been keeping busy in retirement. Specifically, he's been smoking pot, man.
The 78-year-old Nelson confirmed as much on Thursday night in Golden State during a press conference alongside former Warriors stars Jason Richardson and Stephen Jackson.
"I've been smoking some pot," said Nelson when asked about his retirement life in Hawaii. "I never smoked when I played or coached so it's new to me. I'm doing that and I'm having a pretty good time. It's more legal now than it's ever been, so I'm enjoying that."
There are so many things to love about this clip besides the tremendous quote -- most notably the reaction from Jackson, who triumphantly raised his hands in celebration of smoking weed. Hell yeah, dude.
Credit where credit is due, Nelson has certainly done a great job making sure that his look is progressing alongside his lifestyle. This is what he used to look like during his coaching days:
And this is what reefer-lovin' Don Nelson looks like now:
The beard...the long silver locks...the jewelry. Yeah, that pretty much looks like the face of a guy who spends his days lighting up on the beaches of Maui.
Nelson did an interview with the New York Times last year in which he revealed that he even grows his own weed, which he calls "Nellie Kush."
"Oh, it's great. Great stuff. It's called Nellie Kush," Nelson said. "It's O.G. and Hindu Kush. Hindu Kush is really good. It comes from India and the guy that brought it over mixed the two of them, so we've got Nellie Kush now."
He also apparently dabbles in high-stakes poker games with Willie Nelson, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson, and one would imagine that "Nellie Kush" makes an appearance or two during those events.
What a legend.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights and updates
A six-game slate highlights the first night of NBA action since the All-Star break
-
'Space Jam 2' gets a release date
See you all at the theater on July 16, 2021
-
Lakers vs. Rockets odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Lakers vs. Rockets game 10,000 t...
-
Giannis on A.D. trade demand situation
Giannis Antetotkounmpo detailed how he would have handled Anthony Davis' trade demand situ...
-
Hamidou Diallo joins Reiter's Block
Hamidou Diallo joins Reiter's Block on CBS Sports HQ to discuss several topics, including his...
-
Best NBA DFS picks for Feb. 21
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...