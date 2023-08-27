France came six points short of winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. The squad entered the 2023 FIBA World Cup among the favorites, trailing only Canada and Team USA with +800 odds, and brought the entire core from Tokyo with them to the tournament. Though they seemingly drew the group of death in Jakarta, they were at least fortunate to face hobbled versions of Canada (missing Jamal Murray) and Latvia (missing Kristaps Porzingis). As recently as Thursday, they could have credibly been considered the greatest threat to Team USA at the tournament.

Instead, in a stunning development, France was eliminated from the FIBA World Cup after only two games on Sunday. The first loss came Friday, when, after a close first half, they were decimated by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Canadian team to the tune of a 95-65 defeat.

Still, entering Sunday's match with Latvia, they were well-positioned to squeak through the initial group stage. They were 12.5-point favorites and led most of the way. In the end, though, they were outscored 26-12 in the fourth quarter. Latvia took its first lead at the free throw line with 37 seconds remaining, and France missed a desperation 3-pointer to tie the game at the buzzer.

In the grand scheme of things, the stakes were relatively low for France. While the rest of the field is playing for Olympic qualification, France qualifies automatically as the host of the Paris games. It should also be noted that while France brought the bulk of its Tokyo team to the World Cup, it still has plenty of untapped talent. Star NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama did not play in the World Cup, but he likely will suit up for the Olympics. Looming over the French team is the possibility that Joel Embiid, who recently gained French citizenship, could also suit up for them in Paris, though he is also considering Team USA. France will likely be a formidable opponent at the Olympics.

Still, the performance at the World Cup is a disappointment at best and an embarrassment at worst. This team pushed an Olympic-caliber Team USA to the brink in Tokyo. Two years later, it can't even make it through the first round of the World Cup.

And their opponents? Canada and Latvia will face off on Monday to decide who will win Group H. While both have advanced as the top two teams from each group move on, winning the group still matters. The top two teams from Groups H and J will be paired in the second group stage, and the standings from the first round will carry over into the second. Canada will enter that game as a heavy favorite, but after what Latvia just did to France, an upset should be considered a very real possibility.