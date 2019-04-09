Giannis Antetokounmpo declines invitation to star in 'Space Jam 2' alongside LeBron James
This comes on the heels of a report suggesting LeBron is struggling to recruit costars
Giannis Antetokounmpo is used to rejecting people on the court, so this isn't that big of a shock.
Days after a report indicated that LeBron James is struggling to recruit top NBA players to join him for his upcoming "Space Jam" sequel, Antetokounmpo confirmed that he declined an invitation to star in the movie.
Wrapping up what very likely may be his first MVP season, the Milwaukee Bucks star told ESPN's Malika Andrews that he ultimately turned down a role in the follow-up to Michael Jordan's 1996 cult classic because get in the way off his everyday routines.
Being in the film would have required him to give up two weeks of private workouts to train with his fellow stars while making the movie, a total non-starter, given Antetokounmpo's reclusive tendencies.
"I don't like being Hollywood," Antetokounmpo told Andrews. "I don't like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me."
ESPN's Brian Windhorst previously reported that James "hasn't been able to close some of those deals" to bring recognizable NBA names onto the "Space Jam 2" cast. Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, noted friends of James, have been speculated as potential co-stars for the anticipated Looney Tunes crossover, but Windhorst indicated "some of the top guys" may be hesitant to join a movie in which they'll be the ones James is "dunking on."
In any event, the "Space Jam" sequel is already slated for a July 2021 release, with James attached as both a lead actor and executive producer. Former NBA players and original "Space Jam" actors Charles Barkley and Shawn Bradley are among the few cast members listed on the movie's IMDb page, with Terence Nance set to direct and Ryan Coogler ("Creed," "Black Panther") credited as a producer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics vs. Wizards odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Celtics vs. Wizards 10,000 times.
-
How to watch: Rockets vs. Thunder
The Western Conference rivals are set to do battle
-
How to watch: Nuggets at Jazz
There's playoff seeding on the line when the Denver Nuggets take on the Utah Jazz
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
Based on the changes to the lottery system this season, the worst three teams will get an equal...
-
Reflecting on Dirk's legacy in Dallas
Ahead of what is likely his final home game, Nowitzki's peers reflect on their favorite memories...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 9
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...