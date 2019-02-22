'Space Jam 2' finally has a release date and a first look at LeBron James in Tune Squad uniform

The Tune Squad is set to reunite in 2021.

You likely already knew that a 'Space Jam' sequel was on the way, and if you didn't...well, now you know. Spring Hill Entertainment, the film and television company founded by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, released a promotional image for the upcoming sequel on Thursday night. They also announced a release date alongside the image.

Summer 2021 it is. The July 16 release date may be a nod to the uniform number shared by LeBron, who will star in the sequel, and Michael Jordan, who starred in the original 1996 film. (July 16...7/16...7+16=23)

The movie will be directed by Terence Nance, who most recently created and directed HBO's "Random Acts of Flyness," and produced by Ryan Coogler, whose projects include "Black Panther," "Creed" and "Fruitvale Station."

Outside of LeBron (and the animated cast of Looney Tunes), we don't yet know who else will be featured in the movie. One would assume that information will slowly start to trickle out over the coming 29 months, but this simple image and save the date should have plenty of people excited for now.