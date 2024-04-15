Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers due to a calf strain, according to Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' final three regular season games after getting injured on April 9.

Late in the third quarter of the Bucks' win over the Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo inbounded the ball to Damian Lillard and began jogging down the court when he suddenly collapsed and grabbed for his lower left leg. He was helped back to the locker room, and an MRI subsequently revealed that he had strained his calf but avoided Achilles tendon damage.

The Bucks announced he would not play in the remainder of the regular season, but did not offer a timeline beyond that. Likewise, head coach Doc Rivers was unwilling or unable to provide any clarity on when the two-time MVP would be back on the court. He did, however, say that the results of the MRI offered "some relief" around the organization.

"No timeline or anything like that," Rivers said prior to the team's game against the Orlando Magic on April 10. "There's no one who's gonna work harder than him, you know that, so he'll be back when he should be back. We'll find out when that is. I'm hoping [he'll be back for Game 1 of the playoffs]. I don't know, I'm just hoping."

Prior to the incident versus the Celtics, Antetokounmpo had only missed six games all season. He had been battling nagging injuries for months, however, including Achilles tendnitis and hamstring tendinopathy -- both in his left leg. "Calfs, hamstrings, they're shaky," Antetokounmpo said after a win over the Sixers on March 14. "If you have a strain or whatever the case may be... you don't mess with stuff like that."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks may soon have to take a risk, however, or risk watching another season fade away due to injuries. The Bucks' title defense in 2022 ended in the second round without Khris Middleton, and Antetokounmpo's back injury played a major role in their first-round exit last season.

Since Rivers took over, the Bucks are 3-3 without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, but were destroyed in each of their last two games, losing by 18 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and 25 to the Orlando Magic. If Antetokounmpo misses some or all of their first-round series, their chances of beating the Pacers -- a team that has had their number all season -- will take a serious hit.

In 73 games this season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and a career-high 6.5 assists on 61.1% shooting from the field. He finished second in the league in scoring, seventh in field goal percentage and was the only player to average at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Bucks will open the playoffs at home with Game 1 against the Pacers set for Sunday.