Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a cleanup procedure done on his knee two weeks ago and is now uncertain to participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup for the Greek national team, according to Shams Charania. The World Cup begins Aug. 25 and stretches into September.

Antetokounmpo dealt with a back injury in the first round of the postseason against the Miami Heat, but it is unclear if that injury is at all related to this procedure. That injury, suffered in Game 1, kept Antetokounmpo out of Games 2 and 3. He returned for Game 4, but the Bucks lost Games 4 and 5 and were upset in the first round by a Heat team that would eventually reach the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo's presence is an absolute necessity for Greece if it plans to make any serious noise in the tournament. The only active NBA players to play for Greece in the 2019 World Cup were named "Antetokounmpo," with Giannis' brother Thanasis also participating.

The drop from the two-time MVP to the relatively strong but certainly lacking in star power Greek roster is considerable. World Cup participation matters as teams can qualify for the Olympics based on their performance. Greece has not qualified for the Olympics since 2008.

Antetokounmpo is, notably, eligible for a contract extension later this offseason. The Bucks would almost certainly offer him his max regardless of injury, but with his future earnings still not technically locked in, it wouldn't be especially surprising to see Antetokounmpo take a cautious approach to playing in the World Cup, especially with alternative Olympic qualifying scenarios available next summer.