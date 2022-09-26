The NBA's annual media day was held on Monday, as the majority of teams -- save a few who held their events early due to preseason trips overseas -- met with reporters, took team pictures and filmed promotional videos ahead of training camps and a new season.

For the most part, it's a day of excitement and optimism. But ever the originalist, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich took a different tact, squashing the team's championship hopes on day one.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I'll say it anyway, what the hell? Nobody here should go to Vegas on the thought of betting on us to win the championship. I know somebody will say 'gosh, what a Debbie downer, what if they work really hard?' It's probably not gonna happen."

Popovich is correct, of course, but it's rare to hear a coach come out and say his team is going to stink, even if that's the truth. Over the past year, the Spurs have executed a sign-and-trade to let DeMar DeRozan join the Chicago Bulls, sent Derrick White to the Boston Celtics at last season's deadline and moved Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks this offseason.

They have not made the playoffs since 2019, and that franchise-long drought is sure to be extended this season. Heading into training camp there are more teenagers (four) on the roster than 30-year-olds (two). The organization is in full rebuild mode and have clearly set their sights on French wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

But, in case you are curious, or perhaps inclined to an extreme long-shot bet despite Popovich's warning, Caesars Sportsbook lists the Spurs at +100000 to win the title.