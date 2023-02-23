The Memphis Grizzlies (35-22) and the Philadelphia 76ers (38-19) match up in a cross-conference battle on Thursday night to tip off the second half of the NBA season. The Grizzlies rolled into the All-Star break winners of three of their last four games, and on Feb. 15, Memphis topped the Utah Jazz 117-111. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is on a four-game win streak, and last Wednesday it defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112. Steven Adams (knee) and Luke Kennard (illness) are out for Memphis, while Philadelphia has no major injuries.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -3.5

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Over-Under: 231 points

Grizzlies vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -165, Memphis +140

MEM: Grizzlies are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 Thursday games

PHI: 76ers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall



Why the 76ers can cover



Center Joel Embiid is an elite and dominant force who can score from anywhere on the court and owns brute strength in the lane. The six-time All-Star piles up boards and defends the rim at a high rate. Embiid is second in the NBA in points (33.1) and ninth in rebounds (10.2). On Feb. 15, he racked up 29 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Tyrese Maxey has good quickness and scores off the dribble with ease. Maxey excels at creating space and stretches the floor due to his smooth jumper. The Kentucky product averages 19.8 points, 3.6 assists, and shoots 39% from beyond the arc. Maxey dropped 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists on Feb. 13.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant is a dynamic and explosive playmaker who glides to the rim and finishes with force consistently. The two-time All-Star is eighth in the NBA in points (27.3) and fifth in assists (8.3). On Feb. 10, Morant dropped 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. owns a combination of athleticism and length. Jackson plays elite defense in the paint and is able to defend wings on the perimeter with no problem. The Michigan State product can finish at the rim but also owns a jumper to space the floor. Jackson averages 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game. On Feb. 15, he totaled 26 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks while also knocking down four 3-pointers.

