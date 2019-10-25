Grizzlies vs. Bulls: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Memphis 0-1; Chicago 0-1
Last Season Records: Memphis 33-49; Chicago 22-60
What to Know
Memphis is 2-6 against Chicago since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.
The Grizzlies had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, Miami took down the Grizzlies 120-101. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of PG Ja Morant, who did not have his best game; he finished with 14 points and turned the ball over six times in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, with Chicago's effective field goal percentage at 50.95% and Charlotte's at 64.20%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Wednesday --although it was closer than that difference would suggest. Chicago needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 126-125. If they were hoping to take revenge for the 125-118 loss against Charlotte the last time the teams met in February, then they were left disappointed.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis was worst when it came to points per game last season, with the team coming up with only 103.5 on average. The Bulls experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they ranked fourth worst with respect to points per game last year, where the squad accrued only 104.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Chicago have won six out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Memphis 107
- Feb 13, 2019 - Chicago 122 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 15, 2018 - Chicago 111 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 07, 2018 - Chicago 119 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 15, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 15, 2017 - Chicago 108 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 05, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Chicago 92
- Dec 16, 2015 - Chicago 98 vs. Memphis 85
