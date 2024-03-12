The Washington Wizards will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. Memphis is 22-43 overall and 7-25 at home, while Washington is 11-53 overall and 7-27 on the road. The Wizards defeated the Grizzlies, 113-106, in Washington on Oct. 28 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Washington is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Grizzlies odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 219.5 points. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Wizards picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -2.5

Grizzlies vs. Wizards over/under: 219.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Wizards money line: Grizzlies: +111, Wizards: -132

WAS: The Wizards are 2-0 ATS over their last two games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games as the underdog

Grizzlies vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Wizards

The Wizards are coming off a 110-108 victory over the Heat on Sunday for their second straight win. It's only the second time this season Washington has won consecutive games, and this winning streak comes after a 16-game losing skid. Washington led 110-100 with 2:45 left on Sunday before Miami scored the game's final eight points and was a made 3-pointer by Jimmy Butler with 1.1 seconds left away from a heartbreaking defeat.

Washington had contributions up and down its lineup. Kyle Kuzma led the scoring with 32 points and added nine rebounds and four assists. Corey Kispert added 22 points, Deni Avdija had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyus Jones added 12 points and 16 assists. Kuzma is averaging 30 points over his last two games, and Avdija recorded double-digit rebounds for the third time in four games. Washington's defense has held opponents below 110 points in back-to-back games, and the Wizards have a chance to go on their first three-game winning streak since January 2023. This is the first road game this season the Wizards have been favored. Marvin Bagley III (back) is out for Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies enter off a 124-93 loss to the Thunder on Sunday as they've gone on a two-game losing streak following a two-game winning streak. Gregory Jackson II, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had a career-high 30 points in the loss, and Memphis continues to battle injuries to key players. Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) is out his second straight game, adding himself to the extensive Memphis injury list, and Scotty Pippen Jr. (bulging disc) is doubtful. Gregory Jackson is averaging 11.7 points per game, which ranks fifth on the team and four players above him are all out on Tuesday.

Gregory Jackson is averaging 14.2 ppg over five games this month, and he has scored at least 20 points in four of his last 12 games with an expanded offensive role. Memphis has been held to less than 95 points in back-to-back contests as injuries have taken a toll on its scoring total. The Grizzlies are last in the league in scoring (105.8 ppg) but their defense is in the upper third of the NBA. Memphis has the ninth-best scoring defense (112.5 ppg), which has kept the Grizzlies somewhat competitive. Meanwhile, Washington has the worst scoring defense (123.9 ppg) as the NBA's worst offense and worst defense go head-to-head on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.