Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas says trade left Isaiah Thomas 'emotionally' wounded

Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving have yet to speak out on the blockbuster trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics that went down earlier this week, but we got a glimpse into Thomas' state of mind from a person who spoke directly with him.

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas joined Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, and said that he had personally spoken with his namesake about the trade. His description reveals a broken Isaiah Thomas, who is scrambling to put the pieces together.

"I spoke to Isaiah yesterday. Emotionally, he's hurt. Emotionally, he's wounded," Isiah told Helwani. "Now from a basketball standpoint, he and Kyrie Irving, this will be great for them; they both will do well. But you know, it really was like a punch in the gut because it came out of nowhere. Kyrie was expecting the trade, he was prepared for it. In talking to Isaiah the other night, now he's scrambling to find out where his kids are going to go to school, trying to find a place to live, and it was just so unexpected for him. And the thing that really kind of pulled at my heartstrings was that, you know, he said he gave his heart and soul to the Celtics; he gave them everything. "It's a business and we all understand it's a business, but to have it happen in such a way for him, I think it really hurt him. And I think it's going to be difficult for him to trust again, to give that trust, that loyalty, that love to another organization. And I think the Cavaliers are definitely going to have to do some relationship mending to get him back to the point where he loves being where he's at. He's a small guy. The thing that gets him over is his love and his passion. If those things are kind of missing a little bit, it's going to be hard. So Cleveland's got some relationship things that they've got to do to build that trust."

We certainly got the feeling Isaiah was shocked by the trade, but to hear words that strong from a person who spoke directly with him is revealing.

Complicating matters even further is the chance that the trade could be voided if the Cavs aren't satisfied with Thomas' physical. They're reportedly planning to discuss the matter over the phone with the Celtics Saturday, and could also ask for more pieces or simply complete the trade as currently structured.

If, for some reason, Isaiah Thomas is sent back to Boston, it's hard to imagine that he'd be willing to suit up for a team that appears to have inflicted some serious emotional damage upon him.