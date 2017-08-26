Report: Celtics, Cavs planning to speak Saturday on status of Isaiah-Kyrie trade

Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics agreeing to a trade that would send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick, it appears the drama between Irving and Cleveland may not be over, after all.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers have some concerns about the health of Thomas' hip. The injury caused him to miss the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals last season, and could keep him out at the start of this upcoming season.

With the uncertainty surrounding Thomas' health, which could lead to the Cavaliers voiding the trade, the Cavaliers and Celtics are reportedly set to discuss the situation on Saturday via telephone. Via ESPN:

In the aftermath of issues resulting from Isaiah Thomas' physical examination on Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are planning a telephone call for Saturday to discuss the status of the teams' blockbuster trade, league sources told ESPN.

It is possible that Cleveland could request further compensation from Boston before it'll approve the trade, league sources said. Cleveland has until Thursday to make a final decision on approving the trade, sources said. Cleveland can veto the deal based on a failed physical, sending players back to their respective teams.

With the Cavaliers having until Thursday to make a final decision, it's unlikely anything will be decided on this call. Yet with all the reports flying around, it makes sense that the two sides get on the phone and actually speak to each other about what to do.