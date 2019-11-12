Harmonica Pete, 96-year-old WWII veteran, wows crowd with rendition of national anthem at Knicks game

On Sunday ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-87 win over the New York Knicks, 96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPre wowed the Madison Square Garden crowd with his performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner." The man known as "Harmonica Pete" performed the song on his harmonica, wowing those in the crowd as well as the 1.24 million people who saw have seen this video of the performance:

96 year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on his harmonica before the Knicks game Sunday 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hwoVs8F9C1 — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2019

Wearing a World War II veteran hat and a Knicks jersey under his suit coat, the musician stood surrounded by military members and an American flag. The crowd erupted in applause as he finished the song and he gave a tip of the hat and a thank you to the crowd.

Dupre has performed at many sporting events before, including a United States women's national team friendly against Mexico in May.

we love Pete so much. pic.twitter.com/Lxd3Xqo9eu — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 26, 2019

The USWNT gave some backstory to this multitalented veteran's life before he performed at their game. From NJ.com:

During WWII, DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. At age 17, both of his parents had already died, making him the acting patriarch of a five-person family. Within a year, Pete had enlisted in the Army serving three years overseas during which time he treated wounded servicemen from all areas of Europe.

"Harmonica Pete" also recently performed ahead of an Oakland Raiders-Minnesota Vikings game in September.