The Atlanta Hawks have promoted assistant general manager Landry Fields to general manager, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter has confirmed. Fields joined the Hawks as assistant general manager in 2020, and prior to that worked in the front office for the San Antonio Spurs for four seasons. Fields will continue to work under team president Travis Schlenk, and the promotion will become effective on July 1, per Adrian Wojnarowski, which is the start of the NBA's 2022-23 calendar.

After spending five seasons playing in the NBA from 2011-2015 for the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, Fields quickly began his front office career. He first joined the Spurs staff as a scout and worked his way up to becoming the general manager of San Antonio's G League affiliate team, the Austin Spurs during the 2019-20 season. He then left the Spurs to become assistant general manager for the Hawks, where he's focused on player relations, scouting and strategic planning.

With the promotion to general manager, Fields will have an even bigger role with the Hawks as they embark on what could be an active offseason for the team. Atlanta was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat in five games. This is just a year removed from the Hawks advancing to the Eastern Conference finals with primarily the same roster. It was a disappointing ending to what many expected to be a promising season for the Hawks, and now they'll look to the offseason to hopefully reload and make a deeper run in the playoffs next season.