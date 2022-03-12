Through 1 Quarter

The Atlanta Hawks can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers 33-24.

The Hawks have been relying on point guard Trae Young, who has eight points and six assists along with four rebounds, and center Clint Capela, who has six points in addition to three boards and two blocks. A double-double would be Young's third in a row.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 35-33; Atlanta 31-34

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Atlanta came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 124-115. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Washington Wizards 115-109 on Wednesday. Los Angeles' power forward Marcus Morris was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points along with eight boards.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Hawks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Atlanta is now 31-34 while the Clippers sit at 35-33. Los Angeles is 16-18 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 15-18 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.32

Odds

The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 13 games against Atlanta.

Jan 09, 2022 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Atlanta 93

Mar 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Atlanta 110

Jan 26, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Los Angeles 99

Jan 22, 2020 - Atlanta 102 vs. Los Angeles 95

Nov 16, 2019 - Los Angeles 150 vs. Atlanta 101

Jan 28, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Los Angeles 118

Nov 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Atlanta 119

Jan 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Atlanta 107

Nov 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Atlanta 103

Feb 15, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Atlanta 84

Jan 23, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Atlanta 105

Mar 05, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Los Angeles 97

Jan 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 85 vs. Atlanta 83

Injury Report for Atlanta

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Robert Covington: Out (Personal)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Norman Powell: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)

No Injury Information