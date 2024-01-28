We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 18-27 overall and 8-13 at home, while Toronto is 16-29 overall and 6-16 on the road. The Hawks have won their last four head-to-head meetings with the Raptors.

For Sunday's action, Atlanta is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Raptors odds, and the over/under is 242.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Raptors spread: Hawks -6.5

Hawks vs. Raptors over/under: 242.5 points

Hawks vs. Raptors money line: Hawks: -248, Raptors: +199

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell victim to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 148-143. Doncic had a great game and shot 8-for-13 from long range and dropped a double-double with 73 points and 10vrebounds.

Meanwhile, Trae Young did his best for the losing side, dropping a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists. However, Dallas shot 60% from the floor and went 19-of-35 from the 3-point line in the victory and Atlanta ranks 29th in points allowed per game (123.2).

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors also suffered their fourth straight loss on Friday. They lost 127-107 at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers and are now 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 23 points in the defeat and R.J. Barrett had 22 points.

However, the Toronto roster is still adjusting after trading away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby over the last month. The Raptors have now lost eight of their last nine games and they've been beaten on the glass in six of those eight losses.

