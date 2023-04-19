The Milwaukee Bucks will try to avoid digging a 0-2 hole when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series on Wednesday. The Heat (44-38), the eighth seed in the East, stunned Milwaukee 130-117 in Game 1, connecting on 60% of their 3-point attempts. The Bucks (58-24), who finished with the best record in the league, were without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the game after he played just 11 minutes. Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's showdown, while Miami will be without point guard Tyler Herro, who broke his hand after diving for a loose ball in Game 1.

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -6.5

Heat vs. Bucks over/under: 219 points

Heat vs. Bucks money line: Heat +210, Bucks -260

MIA: The Heat are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning % above .600

MIL: The Bucks are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 Wednesday games

Why the Bucks can cover



With the possible absence of Antetokounmpo, look for small forward Khris Middleton to pick up the scoring slack as he did in the series opener. In Game 1, Middleton scored a team-high 33 points, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. Although missing a good portion of the early schedule due to injury, Middleton played in 33 games, including 19 starts. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.3.

Also helping power Milwaukee is point guard Jrue Holiday. In 67 games, including 65 starts, Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes of action. In four games against the Heat this season, Holiday is averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He has posted a double-double in the past three games he has played, including a 16-point and 16-assist effort against Miami on Sunday in Game 1. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has had Milwaukee's number in the postseason. The Heat have won two of the three previous playoff meetings with the Bucks, including defeating Milwaukee in five games in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals. Center Bam Adebayo was one of six players reaching double-figure scoring in Game 1 with 22 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and made two steals. In four games against Milwaukee this season, he averaged 19.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and three assists.

Also lighting up the Bucks in Game 1 was small forward Jimmy Butler. The veteran playmaker scored a game-high 35 points, while dishing out 11 assists. He has been red-hot when the Heat have needed him most, scoring 31 points in the play-in win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and scoring 21 points and dishing out nine assists in the 116-105 play-in loss to the Atlanta Hawks last week. In 64 regular-season games, all starts, Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals. See which side to back at SportsLine.

