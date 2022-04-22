The start time of Friday's Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed for approximately 40 minutes as police and security investigated a suspicious package found outside of Gate 2 of Atlanta's State Farm Arena, according to a statement from the Hawks.

The third game of the first-round series was originally scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. ET start, however, the tipoff was delayed for approximately 40 minutes while the situation was being investigated. As a result, the arena had very few fans in their seats prior to the scheduled start time.

After the investigation, the Hawks released a statement saying that "the contents of the package were not found to be explosive, and the package was removed safely by the Atlanta Bomb Squad," with the game scheduled to tip off at 7:55 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Heat led the best-of-seven series, 2-0, heading into Friday's game. Due to the delay, the start time of Friday's Game 3 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns was pushed back to 10 p.m. ET.