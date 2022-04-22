usatsi-9259745.jpg
Jason Getz / USA TODAY Sports

The start time of Friday's Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed for approximately 40 minutes as police and security investigated a suspicious package found outside of Gate 2 of Atlanta's State Farm Arena, according to a statement from the Hawks.

The third game of the first-round series was originally scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. ET start, however, the tipoff was delayed for approximately 40 minutes while the situation was being investigated. As a result, the arena had very few fans in their seats prior to the scheduled start time.

After the investigation, the Hawks released a statement saying that "the contents of the package were not found to be explosive, and the package was removed safely by the Atlanta Bomb Squad," with the game scheduled to tip off at 7:55 p.m. ET.

The Heat led the best-of-seven series, 2-0, heading into Friday's game. Due to the delay, the start time of Friday's Game 3 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns was pushed back to 10 p.m. ET.