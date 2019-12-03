Heat vs. Raptors odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Heat and Raptors. Here are the results:
The Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 15-4 overall and 9-0 at home, while Miami is 14-5 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Raptors enter this matchup having won seven in a row. They won all four games between the teams last season. Miami is looking for its third consecutive win and fourth in five games. Toronto is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Raptors vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Everything went Toronto's way against Utah on Sunday as the Raptors made off with a 130-110 victory. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, five assists and five rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds. The Raptors used a 23-2 first-quarter run to open a 77-37 halftime lead.
Serge Ibaka made his return from a 10-game layoff with a sprained ankle and scored 13 points.
Meanwhile, things were close when Miami and Brooklyn clashed, but Miami ultimately edged out the Nets, 109-106. Miami's Goran Dragic had 24 points and six assists. The Heat scored the final 10 points of the game in Brooklyn as they went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Miami committed a season-low nine turnovers.
Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Dion Waiters has not played this season but is traveling on the current road trip with the Heat.
The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8, which places them first in the league. But the Heat rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 47.7 mark on the season.
So who wins Heat vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
