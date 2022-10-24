Eastern Conference playoff teams from last season meet up early in the 2022-23 campaign when the Toronto Raptors (1-2) travel to take on the Miami Heat (1-2). It's the second matchup in three nights for these squads after Miami pulled off a 112-109 victory on Saturday. Toronto, however, covered as a 3.5-point underdog in that one. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out for Miami. The Heat will also be without Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic, who will both serve a one-game suspension for their roles during an altercation in Saturday's game. The Raptors list Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Chris Boucher (hamstring) as questionable while Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Tip-off at FTX Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.

Heat vs. Raptors spread: Miami -3.5

Heat vs. Raptors over/under: 215 points

Heat vs. Raptors money line: Miami -170, Toronto +143

Why the Heat can cover



It's been somewhat of a sluggish start to the season for Miami as the Heat dropped their first two games. But they got in the win column against the Raptors on Saturday and only missed covering by a point. Jimmy Butler stuffed the stat sheet in the win, recording 24 points, five assists and four rebounds. Max Strus added 20 points off the bench.

The injuries and suspensions will leave Miami a little thin in the frontcourt but the Heat can play small with proven scorers like Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Strus all available. Bam Adebayo is a versatile big who gives Miami plenty of flexibility in lineup decisions.

Why the Raptors can cover

While Miami has yet to cover this year, the Raptors are 2-1 against the spread thus far. The Heat hit 50% of their shots from the field and 92.6% of their free throws on Saturday, so it took a really solid shooting night for Miami to pull out the narrow home win. Miami also won the rebounding battle 44-37, but Toronto could be in better shape there in this matchup due to the Miami suspensions.

Pascal Siakam, who scored 23 on Saturday, is the clear leader on offense as he averages 27.7 points per game. But Toronto has five other players who average at least 10.7 points per game. That versatility on offense, plus a defense that regularly rates near the top of the league, make Toronto a tough team to bet against, especially when they're getting a few points from oddsmakers.

