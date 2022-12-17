The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mexico City Arena. San Antonio is 9-19 overall and 5-11 at home, while Miami is 15-15 overall and 6-9 on the road. The NBA has played games in Mexico for 30 years and the latest installment will feature two teams with large Hispanic fanbases going head-to-head with Miami and San Antonio.

The teams locked horned just a week ago with the Spurs claiming a 115-111 victory on the road as 12-point underdogs. However, Miami is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 222.5.

Spurs vs. Heat spread: Heat -7.5

Spurs vs. Heat over/under: 222.5 points

Spurs vs. Heat money line: San Antonio +250, Miami -320

What you need to know about the Spurs

The matchup between the Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 128-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 25 points along with seven boards.

In last Saturday's win over the Heat, the Spurs had six players reach double-figures in scoring with Johnson's 21 points leading the way. They shot 53.8% from the floor as a team in that win and absolutely dominated a banged-up Miami roster on the boards, outrebounding them 46-32.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, things were close when Miami and the Houston Rockets clashed on Thursday, but Miami ultimately edged out the opposition 111-108. It was another big night for the Heat's point guard Tyler Herro, who shot 10-for-15 from downtown and finished with 41 points and six rebounds. Herro now has 76 points and is 19-of-32 from the 3-point line in his last two games and it's been a boost that Miami has needed.

The Heat currently have 15 players listed on their injury report though several players have probable or questionable designations and could be available to play on Saturday. However, Gabe Vincent (knee) is officially out and Bam Adebayo (ankle), who was unable to play on Thursday, has a questionable status and looks like a legitimate game-time decision.

