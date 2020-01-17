Heat vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from advanced computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 23-18 overall and 13-8 at home, while Miami is 28-12 overall and 10-11 on the road. The Thunder have lost two of their past three games. The Heat have also lost two of their past three. Oklahoma City is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Toronto took down the Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday. Despite the loss, OKC had strong showings from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, and Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 dimes along with five boards.

Steven Adams suffered a right knee contusion in Wednesday's loss and will be re-evaluated before tonight's game. Nerlens Noel has missed the last six games with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Miami and San Antonio on Wednesday, but Miami stepped up in the second half for a 106-100 victory. Kendrick Nunn shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

Justise Winslow has missed the past three games because of back spasms and it is unclear if he will play tonight. Tyler Herro is uncertain for tonight's game because of a bruised knee. The Heat are scoring 7.5 fewer points per game on the road than at home.

