Heat's Duncan Robinson denies having a hickey on his neck

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson has developed into one of the most dangerous shooters in the NBA despite going undrafted. In Miami's 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Robinson looked unstoppable at times once again as he scored 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

However, it wasn't Robinson's performance on the court that had people talking. Instead, social media was buzzing over a red mark on Robinson's neck that many believed was a hickey.

Beast on and off the court pic.twitter.com/Bs7h6cI2Eo — Austin (@ChefTrillie) March 5, 2020

Following the game, Robinson weighed in on the rumors and revealed what actually happened.

"I would just like to say this is not a hickey," Robinson said. "All my friends are texting me. This is a scratch from Wesley Matthews."

The Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 105-89, on Monday in a game that Robinson was held to just nine points on the night. It's unclear if Matthews actually scratched him at any point during the contest.

There's obviously no way to know what actually happened with Robinson, so it may be at fans' discretion to decided which side of the story that they want to believe when it comes to Robinson. One thing is definitely for sure: Robinson put together a sensational performance against the Magic in which all of his successful shots came from beyond the arc.