Heat's Pat Riley not rushing Dwyane Wade to make decision; makes it clear 'we want him back'
Wade has said he'll either play for the Heat this season or retire
Will Dwyane Wade be back with the Miami Heat this season? It's the question everyone has been asking since pretty much the minute the Heat lost the final game of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. There's been various updates, including a big offer from a Chinese club, but at this point it's down to either re-upping with the Heat or retirement for Wade.
At this point, though, it doesn't seem like anyone knows what he'll end up doing. Not even Heat president Pat Riley. The longtime leader in Miami told the media on Thursday that everyone should probably push the timeline back until after Labor Day. He said he's currently giving Wade space, but noted the decision has nothing to do with the luxury tax. He just wants Wade back on the team. Additionally, Riley said he expects Udonis Haslem to return. Via the Miami Sun-Sentinel:
I know Dwyane's in California right now with the marketing team, getting ready for the season, so I'll have a conversation with him somewhere shortly.
"I texted him after he got his long-term deal with [Chinese apparel company] Li Ning. We want him back. He and Udonis, we want 'em back, but we're giving 'em space. We know our young guys and we need to anchor our young team with a veteran presence of the both of them."
"I don't think this is about negotiating a mid-level or dollars," Riley said. "It's about getting Dwyane back. It's not really about the tax right now. Even though we have a tax situation, we'll work our way around that.
"Let's wait 'til after Labor Day," he said. "I think that's always sort of the drop-dead date for players."
Given that even Riley seems unsure whether or not Wade will return, it's really hard to get a read on this situation. Considering how much work Wade has been doing in the summer, and that he proved last season he's capable of still being a helpful player, it seems likely that he'll be back for one more season.
That, though, is just an educated guess. For now, we're stuck playing the waiting game just like everyone else.
