Hilarity ensues as Kings and Warriors combine for the worst sequence of basketball you'll see all season

The NBA is home to the highest quality in the world, which is what makes it so entertaining to watch. From James Harden's step-back 3s, to Nikola Jokic's passing and Trae Young's handles, we get to watch players do things we could never in a million years do ourselves.

In the fourth quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, however, the 10 players on the court were not quite living up to those standards. For a brief stretch, we got to see what it would be like if they let sixth graders play in the NBA.

Let's take a closer look at what went down. With 8:30 remaining, De'Aaron Fox brought the ball up the floor for the Kings, and used a series of dribbling moves to try and get into the paint. This is where all hell broke loose.

Warriors-Kings might be over, but this sequence will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/6U5yYsVzAa — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2020

Ky Bowman pokes the ball away, leading to a scrum near midcourt, as players from both teams converged on the loose ball. Alen Smailagic was able to secure it and tossed it to Bowman to start a Warriors fastbreak, which ended with the point guard missing a layup.

Nemanja Bjelica grabbed the rebound and threw an outlet to Fox, who brought the ball up the floor and eventually gave it back to Bjelica at the top of the key. Trying to throw an entry pass to the post, Bjelica turned the ball over, which looked like it would lead to another Warriors fastbreak.

Instead, Omari Spellman's outlet pass was picked off by Fox, who then drove inside and faked Spellman out of his shoes, only to miss a layup himself. He then grabbed the rebound and drew a foul, bringing the chaotic sequence to a close.

To recap, there were three turnovers, two missed layups and multiple scrambles for a loose ball, all in less than 30 seconds. While especially ridiculous, the sequence was fitting considering there were 39 total turnovers between the two teams in the game, which the Kings won easily, 111-98.

Most of the time, NBA players leave us in awe with what they can do on the court, but as the Kings and Warriors proved, they can just as easily leave us laughing. Thankfully the former is more common, but a few cases of the latter here and there aren't bad either. Sometimes it is fun to watch highly trained athletes play like you and your buddies on your lunch-time runs at the local gym.