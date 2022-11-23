The Charlotte Hornets will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Charlotte has lost 11 of its last 12 games overall, including Sunday's 106-102 loss at Washington. Philadelphia has won four of its last five games, beating Brooklyn in a 115-106 final on Tuesday.

Hornets vs. 76ers spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points

Hornets vs. 76ers money line: Charlotte -190, Philadelphia +160

Why the Hornets can cover

Philadelphia is dealing with multiple key injuries that might be too much to overcome in the second leg of a back-to-back. The 76ers are playing without their three leading scorers in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, all of whom are going to miss Wednesday's game. Tobias Harris (15.3) and De'Anthony Melton (10.4) are the only other players on the team who are averaging double figures.

Charlotte is well-rested coming into this game, as it just had its first two-day break since Oct. 24-25. The Hornets are dealing with fewer injury issues, as Gordon Hayward returned last week and Dennis Smith Jr. is back after a four-game absence. Philadelphia has only covered the spread five times in its last 17 road games, so it will be difficult for the 76ers to cover without their top three players.

Why the 76ers can cover

Charlotte has been abysmal of late, losing 11 of its last 12 games. The Hornets are dealing with a key injury of their own, as star guard LaMelo Ball has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Ball is the team's third-leading scorer and top distributor, and his injury has definitely played a role in Charlotte's terrible start to the season.

Philadelphia was without its top three scorers against Brooklyn on Tuesday, but it was still able to pull off the outright upset as a 7.5-point underdog. Harris led the way with 24 points and six rebounds, while shooting guard De'Anthony Melton added 22 points. Charlotte has covered the spread three times in its last 12 games and has failed to cover in five straight home games.

