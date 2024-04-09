The Charlotte Hornets will host the Dallas Mavericks in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Charlotte is 19-59 overall and 11-29 at home, while Dallas is 48-30 overall and 23-15 on the road. Dallas won the lone previous matchup of the season, 124-118, at home on Nov. 5. The Mavs are 46-32 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Hornets are 31-44-3 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Dallas is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 223 points.

Hornets vs. Mavericks spread: Hornets +13.5

Hornets vs. Mavericks over/under: 223 points

Hornets vs. Mavericks money line: Hornets: +563, Mavericks: -833

What to know about the Hornets

The Hornets suffered their closest defeat since Dec. 11 on Sunday when they fell just short of the Thunder by a score of 121-118. The Hornets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tre Mann, who scored 18 points with six assists and five rebounds, and Grant Williams, who scored 19 points to go along with five assists.

Williams has played much better for Charlotte than he did earlier this season with Dallas, having signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Mavs in the summer. He lasted just 47 games in Dallas, averaging 8.1 points on 41% shooting, but he's putting up 13.9 points on 50% shooting in Charlotte. The Hornets have a pair of other midseason acquisitions averaging in double-figures with their new squads in Vasilije Micic (11.8 ppg) and Mann (11.5 ppg), neither of whom averaged more than 3.8 ppg while with Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, Charlotte has covered in four of its last five games overall.

What to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Mavericks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 147-136 win over the Houston Rockets. The victory was all the more spectacular given Dallas was down by 22 with 7:59 left in the second quarter. The Mavs can attribute much of their success to Kyrie Irving, who had 48 points with seven rebounds, and Luka Doncic, who posted 37 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.

Dallas is on an astounding 14-2 against-the-spread run over its last 16 games, and it's 46-32 ATS record on the season is the second-best in the NBA. PJ Washington, who was acquired from Charlotte at the trade deadline, is filling up the box score over his last seven games, averaging 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks. Dallas will be without rookie Dereck Lively II (knee) tonight, while Josh Green (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

