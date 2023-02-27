Who's Playing
Detroit @ Charlotte
Current Records: Detroit 15-46; Charlotte 19-43
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Detroit Pistons and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of last year. Charlotte will play host again and welcome Detroit to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. Allowing an average of 118.56 points per game, the Hornets have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami Heat this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 108-103 victory. Small forward Gordon Hayward (21 points) and point guard LaMelo Ball (19 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 44-44 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite the Toronto Raptors' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Pistons as they fell 95-91 to the Raptors. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Detroit, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Toronto. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with and four turnovers.
Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Charlotte's win lifted them to 19-43 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 15-46. In their win, the Hornets relied heavily on center Mark Williams, who posted a double-double on 20 boards and 18 points. Detroit will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.49
Odds
The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Detroit 118 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 14, 2022 - Detroit 141 vs. Charlotte 134
- Feb 27, 2022 - Detroit 127 vs. Charlotte 126
- Feb 11, 2022 - Charlotte 141 vs. Detroit 119
- Jan 05, 2022 - Charlotte 140 vs. Detroit 111
- May 04, 2021 - Charlotte 102 vs. Detroit 99
- May 01, 2021 - Charlotte 107 vs. Detroit 94
- Mar 11, 2021 - Charlotte 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 10, 2020 - Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 76
- Nov 29, 2019 - Charlotte 110 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Charlotte 102 vs. Detroit 101
- Nov 15, 2019 - Charlotte 109 vs. Detroit 106
- Apr 07, 2019 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Charlotte 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Dec 12, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 11, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 25, 2018 - Charlotte 114 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 15, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Charlotte 90
- Feb 23, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Detroit 115 vs. Charlotte 114
- Dec 07, 2016 - Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 77
- Nov 29, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 89
- Mar 25, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Mar 11, 2016 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Dec 07, 2015 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 84