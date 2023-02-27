Who's Playing

Detroit @ Charlotte

Current Records: Detroit 15-46; Charlotte 19-43

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Detroit Pistons and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of last year. Charlotte will play host again and welcome Detroit to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. Allowing an average of 118.56 points per game, the Hornets have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami Heat this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 108-103 victory. Small forward Gordon Hayward (21 points) and point guard LaMelo Ball (19 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 44-44 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite the Toronto Raptors' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Pistons as they fell 95-91 to the Raptors. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Detroit, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Toronto. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with and four turnovers.

Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 19-43 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 15-46. In their win, the Hornets relied heavily on center Mark Williams, who posted a double-double on 20 boards and 18 points. Detroit will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.49

Odds

The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.