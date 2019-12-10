Hornets vs. Wizards: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hornets vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 9-16; Washington 7-15
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.5 points per matchup. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.18 points per game.
On Sunday, the Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a decisive 135-119 margin. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Troy Brown Jr., who had 22 points along with five boards, and SF Davis Bertans, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.
Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 122-107. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of PG Terry Rozier, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.5 on average. The Hornets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won nine out of their last 17 games against Washington.
- Nov 22, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Charlotte 118
- Mar 15, 2019 - Charlotte 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 08, 2019 - Charlotte 112 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 22, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 29, 2018 - Washington 130 vs. Charlotte 126
- Mar 31, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Washington 105
- Jan 17, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 22, 2017 - Charlotte 129 vs. Washington 124
- Apr 04, 2017 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Mar 18, 2017 - Charlotte 98 vs. Washington 93
- Jan 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 14, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Apr 10, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 06, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 19, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 25, 2015 - Charlotte 101 vs. Washington 87
