Hornets vs. Wizards: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 9-16; Washington 7-15

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.5 points per matchup. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.18 points per game.

On Sunday, the Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a decisive 135-119 margin. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Troy Brown Jr., who had 22 points along with five boards, and SF Davis Bertans, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 122-107. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of PG Terry Rozier, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.5 on average. The Hornets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 231

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 17 games against Washington.