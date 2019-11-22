Hornets vs. Wizards odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

A Southeast Division battle is on tap Friday between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington is 4-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while Charlotte is 6-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. Washington is favored by six points in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 233. The Hornets are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 road games, and are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games against Eastern Conference teams. The Wizards are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games, but are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games against Southeast Division teams. Before entering any Hornets vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Washington put in a masterful performance Wednesday, beating the Spurs 138-132. The Wizards' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, with Bradley Beal leading the charge with 33 points. The Wizards are aiming for their third win in four games Friday, and have scored 120 or more points in each of their last four games and join the Bucks as the only NBA teams averaging more than 119 points per game. Washington's bench is kicking in 45 points per game, the second-best total in the league.

Charlotte came up short against Brooklyn on Wednesday, falling 101-91 for its second straight loss. Terry Rozier scored a team-high 18 points and Devonte' Graham added 17 points. Charlotte shot a season-low 37.0 percent from the floor and was 11 of 33 from deep. Charlotte is 1-2 on this four-game road trip thus far.

TThe Wizards allow an NBA-worst 121.1 points per game. Charlotte has experienced some defensive struggles of its own as the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot an NBA-best 48.7 percent from the floor.

