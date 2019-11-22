Hornets vs. Wizards odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 22 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Hornets and Wizards. Here are the results:
A Southeast Division battle is on tap Friday between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington is 4-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while Charlotte is 6-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. Washington is favored by six points in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 233. The Hornets are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 road games, and are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games against Eastern Conference teams. The Wizards are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games, but are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games against Southeast Division teams. Before entering any Hornets vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Wizards vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Washington put in a masterful performance Wednesday, beating the Spurs 138-132. The Wizards' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, with Bradley Beal leading the charge with 33 points. The Wizards are aiming for their third win in four games Friday, and have scored 120 or more points in each of their last four games and join the Bucks as the only NBA teams averaging more than 119 points per game. Washington's bench is kicking in 45 points per game, the second-best total in the league.
Charlotte came up short against Brooklyn on Wednesday, falling 101-91 for its second straight loss. Terry Rozier scored a team-high 18 points and Devonte' Graham added 17 points. Charlotte shot a season-low 37.0 percent from the floor and was 11 of 33 from deep. Charlotte is 1-2 on this four-game road trip thus far.
TThe Wizards allow an NBA-worst 121.1 points per game. Charlotte has experienced some defensive struggles of its own as the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot an NBA-best 48.7 percent from the floor.
So who wins Hornets vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS picks, top DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Sixers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Spurs game 10,000 times.
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Thunder game 10,000 times.
-
Carmelo still has same bad habits
It won't matter how many points Melo scores if the Blazers can't play defense
-
Carnelo hopes return motivates others
Anthony was out of the league for more than a year before signing with the Blazers
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans