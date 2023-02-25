Who's Playing
Boston @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Boston 43-17; Philadelphia 39-19
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 14 of last year. Philadelphia and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the 76ers proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia managed a 110-105 win over Memphis. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 37-22 deficit. It was another big night for Philadelphia's point guard James Harden, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points, seven dimes and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Celtics ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 142-138 win over the Indiana Pacers. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon and power forward Jayson Tatum were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, seven assists and five boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 boards along with seven assists.
The wins brought the 76ers up to 39-19 and Boston to 43-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.4 on average. But Boston comes into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 118.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $96.00
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boston have won 26 out of their last 38 games against Philadelphia.
