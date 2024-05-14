The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have renewed their playoff rivalry in the 2024 NBA postseason, and their second-round series is all tied up after a dominant Indiana victory in Sunday's Game 4. The Pacers crushed the Knicks to even the series, building a 20-point lead after one quarter that only grew from there. Indiana protected home court, and the Pacers are now 5-0 this postseason at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Knicks had played nothing but playoff nail-biters until Sunday's lopsided loss. Down two more starters -- Mitchell Robinson is out for the series and OG Anunoby has missed the last two games -- the short-handed Knicks are facing a tough task as they return home for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Knicks and Pacers met six times in the playoffs over an eight-year span between 1993 and 2000. The names are different this time around. Instead of Miller and Patrick Ewing, it's Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. The stakes, however, are just as high. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here's everything you need to know as the Knicks and Pacers continue their renewed rivalry.

Knicks vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 5

Where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, May 14

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

Do the Knicks have enough left in the tank to come up with two wins in three games? They only have two days off between Games 4 and 5, but their starters did get extended time on the bench on Sunday after the blowout loss. Brunson's shot was consistently short in Game 4. Donte DiVincenzo hit one of his six 3-point attempts after making five or more triples in four straight games. Josh Hart, who had averaged 46.4 minutes per game before Sunday, had two points and three rebounds.

"We're disappointed. The thing is, we can't have a hangover. We got to fix it, and we have to come with a will and determination to respond to what happened. I think that's the biggest thing," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after Game 4. "This team has responded all year so that's what we're expecting to do."

Prediction

Opening series odds: Knicks -265, Pacers +210

Series odds after Game 4: Knicks +120, Pacers -145

The Pacers should be starting to take advantage of the Knicks' lack of depth, and you can feel the absence of OG Anunoby in the last two games. As my colleague James Herbert wrote after Indiana's Game 4 win, the Pacers are the last team you want to face when you're struggling with injuries to key players. With that being said, I'm picking the Pacers to win Game 5 because as well conditioned as the Knicks are, I think those heavy minutes are going to start to wear on them in this series. The pick: Pacers -2.5