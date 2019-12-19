How to watch Bucks vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bucks vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Los Angeles 24-4; Milwaukee 24-4
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 6-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Milwaukee will take on Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after a few days off. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for the Bucks as they fell 120-116 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best for Milwaukee, finishing with 48 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 105-102 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Los Angeles had been the slight favorite coming in.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.50%, which places them first in the league. But the Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $144.24
Odds
The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Mar 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Mar 30, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Nov 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Mar 17, 2017 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Feb 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Feb 22, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 15, 2015 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Milwaukee 95
