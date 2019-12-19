How to watch Bucks vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-4; Milwaukee 24-4

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 6-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Milwaukee will take on Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after a few days off. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for the Bucks as they fell 120-116 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best for Milwaukee, finishing with 48 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 105-102 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Los Angeles had been the slight favorite coming in.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.50%, which places them first in the league. But the Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $144.24

Odds

The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.