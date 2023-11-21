3rd Quarter Report

The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 93-81.

The Heat came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Miami 8-5, Chicago 5-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $48.00

What to Know

The Heat and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Bulls do have the home-court advantage, but the Heat are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The Heat unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 102-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. The defeat came about despite the Heat having been up 21 in the first quarter.

Despite their defeat, the Heat saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Miami bumped their record down to 8-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 5-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The Heat came up short against the Bulls when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 102-97. Can the Heat avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

Series History

Chicago and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Nov 18, 2023 - Chicago 102 vs. Miami 97

Apr 14, 2023 - Miami 102 vs. Chicago 91

Mar 18, 2023 - Chicago 113 vs. Miami 99

Dec 20, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Miami 103

Oct 19, 2022 - Chicago 116 vs. Miami 108

Apr 02, 2022 - Miami 127 vs. Chicago 109

Feb 28, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. Chicago 99

Dec 11, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 92

Nov 27, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. Chicago 104

Apr 26, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. Miami 102

Injury Report for the Bulls

Lonzo Ball: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for the Heat