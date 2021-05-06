Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Los Angeles 37-28; Los Angeles 44-22

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. The Lakers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Los Angeles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 93-89 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Power forward Anthony Davis (25 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 105-100 victory. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Marcus Morris, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds, and shooting guard Paul George, who had 22 points along with nine boards.

The Lakers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Toronto May 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-114. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.