Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Utah
Current Records: Philadelphia 25-16; Utah 22-23
What to Know
This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.64 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Vivint Arena. Utah should still be riding high after a win, while Philadelphia will be looking to get back in the win column.
On Friday, the Jazz narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Orlando Magic 112-108. Utah relied on the efforts of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds, and center Walker Kessler, who had 13 points in addition to nine boards and seven blocks.
Meanwhile, the Sixers ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played on Thursday, losing 133-114. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Philadelphia to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the matchup. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds, and point guard James Harden, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 15 assists along with six boards. The game made it Embiid's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Utah came up short against the Sixers in the teams' previous meeting last November, falling 105-98. Maybe the Jazz will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
Odds
The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
