Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 42-15; Los Angeles 35-22

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET April 19 at Staples Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles is hoping for another win. They won 127-115 over the Jazz in overtime. The top scorers for Los Angeles were center Andre Drummond (27 points), shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25 points), and point guard Dennis Schroder (25 points). Caldwell-Pope hadn't helped his team much against the Boston Celtics this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Despite Los Angeles winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Utah as a 5.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 28-29 against the spread.

Los Angeles is now 35-22 while the Jazz sit at 42-15. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles enters the contest with only 106.1 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for Utah, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.