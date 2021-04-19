Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 42-15; Los Angeles 35-22
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET April 19 at Staples Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
Los Angeles is hoping for another win. They won 127-115 over the Jazz in overtime. The top scorers for Los Angeles were center Andre Drummond (27 points), shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25 points), and point guard Dennis Schroder (25 points). Caldwell-Pope hadn't helped his team much against the Boston Celtics this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Despite Los Angeles winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Utah as a 5.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 28-29 against the spread.
Los Angeles is now 35-22 while the Jazz sit at 42-15. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles enters the contest with only 106.1 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for Utah, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 17, 2021 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Utah 115
- Feb 24, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Aug 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 96
- Oct 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. Los Angeles 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. Los Angeles 74