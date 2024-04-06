Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Philadelphia 42-35, Memphis 27-50

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Grizzlies and the Pistons played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 213-point over/under. The Grizzlies took down the Pistons 108-90. That 18 point margin sets a new team best for Memphis this season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers beat the Heat on Thursday by the very same score they won with in their prior game: 109-105.

Tyrese Maxey had a dynamite game for the 76ers, almost dropping a triple-double on 37 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Maxey had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Memphis' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 27-50. As for Philadelphia, their win bumped their record up to 42-35.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for the 76ers, as the team is favored by a full 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the 76ers when the teams last played back in March, but they still walked away with a 115-109 victory. Do the Grizzlies have another victory up their sleeve, or will the 76ers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 12.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 12-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.