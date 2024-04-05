1st Quarter Report

The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against the Heat.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 42-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Heat will have to make due with a 42-34 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Philadelphia 41-35, Miami 42-33

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $48.00

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaseya Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Thunder, but they still walked away with a 109-105 victory. Philadelphia was down 57-44 with 11:48 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point win.

Meanwhile, the Heat entered their tilt with the Knicks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Knicks by a score of 109-99 on Tuesday.

The Heat can attribute much of their success to Terry Rozier, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 3 assists. Rozier continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

The victory made it two in a row for Philadelphia and bumps their season record up to 41-35. As for Miami, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 42-33 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Heat (currently ranked fifth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.