Halftime Report

Down five at the end of the first quarter, the Cavaliers now have the lead. It's still anybody's game after two quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Timberwolves 49-46.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will have to make due with a 47-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Cleveland 43-26, Minnesota 47-22

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Cavaliers and the Heat played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 207-point over/under. Cleveland fell just short of the Heat by a score of 107-104. The Cavaliers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Jarrett Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 20 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Heat only posted 19 assists.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of Denver by a score of 115-112. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Timberwolves, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

The Timberwolves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Edwards, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. McDaniels continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Cleveland dropped their record down to 43-26 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.3 points per game. As for Minnesota, their defeat dropped their record down to 47-22.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.