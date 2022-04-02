Through 3 Quarters

It's been a high-scoring affair so far as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets have combined for 197 points three quarters in. The Timberwolves currently hold a 101-96 lead.

Minnesota has been riding high on the performance of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has 30 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Towns does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four. Center Naz Reid is also in foul trouble with five.

Center Nikola Jokic has led the way so far for Denver, as he has dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 boards in addition to six assists. This makes it four consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.

the Nuggets have lost 78% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Denver

Current Records: Minnesota 43-34; Denver 46-31

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Timberwolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Minnesota as they lost 125-102 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. This game was a close 62-60 at the break, but unfortunately for Minnesota it sure didn't stay that way. Point guard D'Angelo Russell wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; Russell played for 27 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, winning 125-118. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic was on fire, almost dropping a triple-double on 37 points, 13 boards, and nine dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 12 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 3. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Minnesota is now 43-34 while Denver sits at 46-31. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota comes into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 115.2. The Nuggets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Denver

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Zeke Nnaji: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota