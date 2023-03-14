Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New Orleans
Current Records: Los Angeles 33-35; New Orleans 33-35
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.22 points per contest.
Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 112-108 to the New York Knicks. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Los Angeles had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of small forward Malik Beasley, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, taking their matchup 127-110. New Orleans' small forward Trey Murphy III was on fire, shooting 9-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and seven boards.
The Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Pelicans at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 120-102. The rematch might be a little tougher for Los Angeles since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Los Angeles 120 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 04, 2023 - New Orleans 131 vs. Los Angeles 126
- Nov 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 120 vs. New Orleans 117
- Apr 01, 2022 - New Orleans 114 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Mar 27, 2022 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 27, 2022 - New Orleans 123 vs. Los Angeles 95
- May 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 110 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 23, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 95
- Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 123 vs. New Orleans 113
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91