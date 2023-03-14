Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 33-35; New Orleans 33-35

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.22 points per contest.

Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 112-108 to the New York Knicks. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Los Angeles had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of small forward Malik Beasley, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, taking their matchup 127-110. New Orleans' small forward Trey Murphy III was on fire, shooting 9-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and seven boards.

The Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Pelicans at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 120-102. The rematch might be a little tougher for Los Angeles since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.